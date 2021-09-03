Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Sept. 2, including the following:
12:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Elliot St., service call.
3:36 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 240 Old Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:38 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Walpole Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:26 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Luther Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:44 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 161 Fullam Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:08 a.m. and 6:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., service call.
6:53 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 204 Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:03 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 160 MacDowell Road, fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., service call.
4:51 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fish Hatchery Road, report of an unattended fire in a grill.