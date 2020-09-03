Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Sept. 2, including the following:
3:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.
5:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Franklin St., fire alarm.
2:11 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 135 Old Perry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 196 Wilton Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
6:14 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 35 Bullock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.