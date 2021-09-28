Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Sept. 27, including:
6:39 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
7:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:04 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Howard Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:57 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 103 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:02 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 10 Terrace St., odor investigation.
12:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
1 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., fire alarm.
1:50 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.
3:46 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:42 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 21 Hillcrest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:52 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1241 Concord St., electrical hazard, problem with electrical outlet.
7:21 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Forest Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Willow St., fire alarm.
8:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Willow St., fire alarm.