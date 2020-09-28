Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27, including the following:
Friday
1:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
5:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 108 Island St., fire alarm.
6:57 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 257 Main St., carbon monoxide call.
7:18 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1739 Route 12, vehicle crash, one person was transported to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
10:49 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 7 Georges Field, fire alarm.
11:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 387 Old Street Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, fire alarm.
1 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Broad Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:31 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, two people transported to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
2:46 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 June St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Westminster St., fire alarm.
6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., service call.
7:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to East Surry Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
7:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 High St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:35 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
Saturday
2:02 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 498 Middletown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:28 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
2:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 Marlboro St., odor investigation.
8:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 West St., fire alarm.
10:05 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 5 Woodard Ave., carbon monoxide call.
1:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 60 Pine St., fire alarm.
1:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 108 Holbrook Ave., fire alarm.
4:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Pako Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Pheasant Road, appliance fire.
6:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
8:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Canal St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 105 Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
2:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Pako Ave., carbon monoxide call.
10:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Pine St., service call.
10:54 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., appliance fire, no injuries or serious damage.
11:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 636 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Davis St., service call.
1:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Pine Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 43 Park St., structure fire, no injuries or serious damage.
4:55 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 95 Pond Road, fire alarm.
6:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Shadow Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
9:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., service call.