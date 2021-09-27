Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26, including:

Friday

7:24 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

7:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Pako Ave., service call.

9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Winter St., service call.

10:01 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, two-vehicle crash, one person transported to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., with minor injuries. No further information available.

12:32 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire, no injuries.

12:53 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

5:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Water St., carbon monoxide call.

8:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Saturday

2:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

3:50 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Woodcrest Drive, fire alarm.

9:49 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 200 Thomas Road, fire alarm.

11:36 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 136 Gates Mountain Road, fire alarm.

11:43 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 152 Westmoreland Road, fire alarm.

11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Terrace Street, gas call.

1:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 59 Westminster St., fire alarm.

2:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 142 Hubbard Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Wyman Road, fire alarm.

5:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 108 Island St., fire alarm.

6:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:28 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 165 Old Keene Road, fire alarm.

10:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Abel Road, vehicle crash, no further information available.

Sunday

12:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.

12:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lake Road, wilderness/tech rescue, individual with minor knee injury, no medical transport.

1:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., service call.

7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Appian Way, service call.

11:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 346 North St., tree/wires/transformer call.

12:21 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Lapham Lane, fuel spill.

2:07 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, mutual aid call.

4:05 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 30 Whittemore Lake Road West, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 185 Streeter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:38 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Tolman Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Skyview Circle, fire alarm.

6:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 N.H. Route 12 South, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

7:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 457 N.H. Route 123, fire alarm.

8:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 77 North St., pellet stove fire, no injuries.

9:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.

9:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 703 Old New Ipswich Road, ceiling fan fire, no injuries.

11:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 427 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

