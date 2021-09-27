Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26, including:
Friday
7:24 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Pako Ave., service call.
9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Winter St., service call.
10:01 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, two-vehicle crash, one person transported to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., with minor injuries. No further information available.
12:32 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire, no injuries.
12:53 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Water St., carbon monoxide call.
8:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
2:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
3:50 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Woodcrest Drive, fire alarm.
9:49 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 200 Thomas Road, fire alarm.
11:36 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 136 Gates Mountain Road, fire alarm.
11:43 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 152 Westmoreland Road, fire alarm.
11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Terrace Street, gas call.
1:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 59 Westminster St., fire alarm.
2:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 142 Hubbard Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
5:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 108 Island St., fire alarm.
6:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:28 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 165 Old Keene Road, fire alarm.
10:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Abel Road, vehicle crash, no further information available.
Sunday
12:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.
12:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lake Road, wilderness/tech rescue, individual with minor knee injury, no medical transport.
1:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., service call.
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Appian Way, service call.
11:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 346 North St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:21 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Lapham Lane, fuel spill.
2:07 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, mutual aid call.
4:05 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 30 Whittemore Lake Road West, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 185 Streeter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:38 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Tolman Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Skyview Circle, fire alarm.
6:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 N.H. Route 12 South, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 457 N.H. Route 123, fire alarm.
8:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 77 North St., pellet stove fire, no injuries.
9:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.
9:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 703 Old New Ipswich Road, ceiling fan fire, no injuries.
11:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 427 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.