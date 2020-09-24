Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 23, including the following:
10:07 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 53 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
11:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 686 Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment. No further information available.
2:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., brush/smoke investigation.
2:54 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:59 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:23 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 122 Dooe Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:05 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department, to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:35 pm., Hinsdale Fire Department to 65 Highland Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
7:48 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 10 Angier Road, gas call.