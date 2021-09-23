Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 22, including the following:
7:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Grove St., fire alarm.
10:29 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 14 Center Pond Road, fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.
2:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Stratton Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Westminster Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 Carlton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:02 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 2 Center St., reported appliance fire that turned out to be a problem with a stove.
8:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.