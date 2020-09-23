Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 22:
7:54 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 183 Mount Stoddard Road, fire alarm.
9:35 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
10:29 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 239 Henniker St., mutual aid call.
10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
12:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Arch St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:52 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Square, fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 0 Lake Tully, mutual aid call.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Emerald St., fire alarm.
2:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 Freedom Acres Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., service call.
4:06 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 9, two-car collision at the intersection of Routes 9 and 63. No medical transport.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:20 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 1261 Acworth Road, mutual aid call.
8:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 272 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.