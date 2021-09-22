Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 21, including the following:
7:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Reservoir St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:16 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, one ambulance.
11:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Sand Hill Road, odor investigation.
12:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 162 Main St., fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 800 Park Ave., odor investigation.
3:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Central Square, electrical hazard.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
4:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Concord St., fire alarm.
5 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 7 Bowkerville Road, fire alarm.
6:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 33 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
6:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
6:25 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.