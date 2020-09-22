Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Sept. 21, including the following:
6:10 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 81 Scotland Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Gilbo Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
6:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Probate St., fire alarm.
11:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., service call.
12:17 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 693 Fitzwilliam Road, fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 42 South Main St., fire alarm.
5:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
6:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 Todd Hill Road, oven fire. No further damage or injuries.
6:54 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 415 Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:36 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 60 Bonney Road, fire alarm.
7:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
7:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
10:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 38 Pleasant St., brush/smoke investigation.