Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, including the following:
12:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
2:24 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:05 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 608 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
4:53 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:32 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
9:34 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Applewood Lane, service call.
1:05 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 1 Granite St., odor investigation.
1:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Applewood Lane, service call.
2:24 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 10 Kilburn St., carport fire, contained, no injuries.
2:56 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Plum Pak Drive, vehicle crash into a pole, two medical transports, no further information available.
7:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 111 Christian Hill Road, service call.
10:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Highland Ave., fire alarm.