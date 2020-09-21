Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18-20, including the following:
Friday
4:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:02 a.m. and 12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 Main St., fire alarm.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Hilltop Drive, fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 13 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
5:59 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Eva Lane, water rescue, no reported injuries.
6:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 6 Abel Road, fire alarm.
8:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Summer Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 Buffum Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, small tire fire.
10:59 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
11:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Stratton Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Saturday
12:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, report of people setting off fireworks.
12:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:25 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 S. Main St., fire alarm.
5:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.
2:37 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Timberpond Drive, fire alarm.
3:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 107 Wilton Road, oil spill in a basement.
6:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
6:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Pako Avenue, illegal outdoor burn that was extinguished.
7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wheelock Street, brush/smoke investigation.
7:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ward Circle, brush/smoke investigation.
7:17 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 241 Monadnock St., carbon monoxide call.
7:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Pleasant St., reported appliance fire that turned out to be furnace blowback.
7:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Perham Street, illegal outdoor burn that was extinguished.
8:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 127 Peg Shop Road, fire alarm.
8:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Dunbar St., fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Alstead Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, tire fire.
10:51 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 115 Wellington Drive, electrical hazard.
Sunday
2:37 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 12 Central Square, fire alarm.
2:46 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:23 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Union Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:52 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 254 Rhododendron Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:31 p.m., Surry Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., dumpster fire that was extinguished.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 62 Pine Glen Road, mutual aid.
2:54 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
3:06 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 88 Prospect St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 71 Union St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:01 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 179 Winchester Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Davis St., fire alarm.
11:19 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 16 Church St., carbon monoxide call.