Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, including the following:
1:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
4:40 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:27 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 27 Griswold Drive, assist another agency.
11:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fuel spill, fuel can fell over on the back of a truck.
1 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Old Jaffrey Road, reported appliance fire, issue with a washing machine, no actual fire.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., reported kitchen fire that turned out to be burnt food.
4:17 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Breed Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:32 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 147 North Shore Road, service call.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 178 Carroll St., reported structure fire that turned out to be buildup on a washing machine smoking, no actual fire.
5:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Church Street, service call.
6:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:15 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fish Hatchery Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:53 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 814 N.H. Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.
10:37 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 369 Back Ashuelot Road, fire alarm.