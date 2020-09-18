Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Sept. 17, including the following:
6:31 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:46 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 290 Monadnock St., vehicle crash, a least one person was transported to receive medical treatment. Additional information was not immediately available.
11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key St., fire alarm.
12:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
2:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Surry Hill Drive, fire alarm.
3:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Altemont St., carbon monoxide call.
3:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:50 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 143 Old Chesham Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:34 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 322 Main St., appliance fire call, no fire on arrival.
10:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Nims Road, odor investigation.