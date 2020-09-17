Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Sept. 16, including:
6:04 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 743 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 South St., carbon monoxide alarm.
2:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, service call.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:34 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 224 N.H. Route 12A, brush/smoke investigation.
5:27 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 31 School St., fire alarm.
7:08 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 22 Mill St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.