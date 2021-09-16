Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 15, including the following:
3:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
7:01 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, reported vehicle fire, unfounded.
4:29 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:32 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:32 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:47 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:12 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1125 Main St., fire alarm.
5:13 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1121 Main St., fire alarm.
5:17 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:38 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 22 North St., fire alarm.
5:39 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 28 Main St., fire alarm.
5:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 37 Pine Acres Lane, lightning strike, no injuries or significant damage reported.
5:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, service call.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:26 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 51 Merrill Drive, service call.
6:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, odor investigation.
7:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, unfounded.
8:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Jennison St., fire alarm.
9:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Staddle Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 West St., service call.