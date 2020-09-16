Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Sept. 15, including the following:
1:39 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 115 Sugar Maple Lane, service call.
2:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 11 Hadley St., odor investigation.
2:43 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Wentworth Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Contoocook Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
12:10 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 Route 202, vehicle fire.
2:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., vehicle crash, no crash located on arrival.
4:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Eastern Ave., minor structure fire involving an electrical outlet and a heater, no injuries.
5:08 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 190 Burt Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Grant St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:47 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, two people transported for medical treatment. No further information was available.