Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 14, including the following:
1:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lord Brook Road, vehicle crash, two people transported for medical attention. Further information not available.
8:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 29 Strawberry Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Gilbo Ave., service call.
5:50 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
7:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 366 Middle Winchendon Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 186 Mountain Road, odor investigation.
8:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, bicyclist struck by vehicle, no medical transport.
8:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
8:55 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Farr Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.