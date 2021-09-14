Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Sept. 13, including the following:
2:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 132 Kimball Road, fire alarm.
6:11 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
8:45 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 247 Woodbound Road, fire alarm.
10:47 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 10 Telephone Road, fire alarm.
11:21 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 High St., fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 161 Main St., fire alarm.
2:07 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 441 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
6:31 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 60 Matchpoint St., fire alarm.
9:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.