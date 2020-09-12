Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, including the following:
Friday
2:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 444 Route 12A, fire alarm.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Eastern Ave., service call.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor knee injury.
5:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:43 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 39 Webb Depot Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:19 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 19 Gap Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, stove fire but no significant damage or injuries reported.
10:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 255 West St., fire alarm.
Saturday
12:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
9:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, rear-end vehicle crash, one medical transport for observation.
3:05 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 114 Cross Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Liberty Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 High St., brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
1:57 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:05 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 128 Bowlder Road, structure fire, shed burned down.
9:54 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 12 High St., odor investigation.
11:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 26 Main St., service call.
11:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Woodland Heights, service call.
1:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Old County Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 109 Old Harrisville Road, reported structure fire, burning odor inside residence, no damage or injuries reported.