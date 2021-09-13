Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, including the following:
Friday
8:16 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Windmill Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:18 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
9:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 210 Tower Hill Road, microwave fire.
11:17 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1225 Main St., fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 497 Route 202, odor investigation.
2:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Railroad St., service call.
3:12 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.
11:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lisa Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.
3:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 453 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
6:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, two medical transports, minor injuries.
10:55 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Green St., service call.
11:55 a.m., 1:05 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., fire alarm.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
2:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 103 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:52 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., gas investigation.
11:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tire fire.
Sunday
4:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 246 Old Ashburnham Road, fire alarm.
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, odor investigation.
11:50 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 N, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:51 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 18 Old Moore Road, fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Concord St., fire alarm.
3:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:01 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 180 Upper Troy Road, vehicle fire.
6:33 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 446 Streeter Hill Road, assisting another agency.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, service call.
7:51 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 240 Rockingham St., carbon monoxide call.
8:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ellis Court, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:55 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 247 Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.