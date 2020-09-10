Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Sept. 9, including the following:
6:49 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 15 Church St., tree/wires/transformer call.
8:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Cottage St., accidental 911 call.
12:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 119 Kennedy Drive, fire alarm.
2:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:11 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 1 Depot St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 863 Tyler Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Appleton St., fire alarm.