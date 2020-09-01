Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Aug. 31, including the following:
2:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.
7:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
12:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Perham St., service call.
4:18 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St. Extension, fire alarm.
5:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Old Terrace, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
11:02 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Hapgood Street, hazmat call, motor oil leaking from a vehicle.