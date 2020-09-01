Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Aug. 31, including the following:

2:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

3:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.

7:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

12:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.

2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Perham St., service call.

4:18 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St. Extension, fire alarm.

5:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Old Terrace, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.

11:02 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Hapgood Street, hazmat call, motor oil leaking from a vehicle.

 