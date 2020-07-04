Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, July 2, including the following:
7:16 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle fire, no injuries.
7:25 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Tamarack Circle, service call.
10:59 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
12:24 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 12 Pierce Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 82 Fitzgerald Drive, fire alarm.
2:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to West Main Street, controlled burn.
2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Surry Road, report of brush fire or smoke, nothing found.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.
3:56 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, tree/wires/transformer.
4:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 226 Fourth St., smoke coming from outlet.
4:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ashuelot Court, tree/wires/transformer.
5:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.
6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, fuel spill.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
7:38 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Dort Road, illegal burn.
8:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:10 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, illegal burn.
10:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., appliance issue involving plastic spatula on heating element.
11:13 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Crescent Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., carbon monoxide-related call.