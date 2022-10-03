Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, including:
Friday
12:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:17 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 50 High Mowing Road, fire alarm.
6:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Scenic Drive, outside/dumpster fire. Small propane tank on fire. No injuries.
7:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Howard St., fire alarm.
8:44 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
10:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 444 West St., fire alarm.
10:49 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Valley Park Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
11:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
11:53 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, fuel spill. Small amount of fuel spilled from disabled vehicle.
1:16 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 63 Walpole Valley Road, vehicle crash. ATV accident in a driveway. No medical transport.
2:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., fire alarm.
2:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 Mt. Huggins Drive, fire alarm.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, service call.
3:58 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 21 Durkee St., fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
8:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance. No further information available.
8:54 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 102 Page Road, fire alarm.
9:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 102 Thayer Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
8:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester St., service call.
9:42 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:47 a.m., Guilford Fire Department to 58 Grist Mill Drive, fire alarm.
11:45 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 106 Page Road, fire alarm.
12:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 144 University Drive, service call.
12:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
12:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
12:56 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 138 Camp Brook Road, chimney fire. Extinguished.
2:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., fire alarm.
2:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 115 Main St., vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 451 Hancock Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:44 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 24 Acre St., structure fire. Unfounded.
7:38 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 613 Plain Road, unknown fire. Permit burn.
10:25 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 90 Edgar Road, fire alarm.
11:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, outside/dumpster fire. Tire fire.
Sunday
12:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
12:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Wellington Road, unknown fire. Individual starting a permitted burn.
8:54 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
12:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
1:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, fire alarm.
2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., LP gas call. Nothing found.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Adams St., CO call. Nothing found.
3:58 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Valley St., tree/wires/transformer call.
6:09 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 150 Greenwood Road, appliance call. Problem with an oven, no fire.
6:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transports.
8:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
8:48 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1561 Main St., vehicle crash. One ambulance dispatched to scene.
11:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.
