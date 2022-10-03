12:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
12:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Wellington Road, unknown fire. Individual starting a permitted burn.
8:54 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
12:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
1:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, fire alarm.
2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., LP gas call. Nothing found.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Adams St., CO call. Nothing found.
3:58 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Valley St., tree/wires/transformer call.
6:09 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 150 Greenwood Road, appliance call. Problem with an oven, no fire.
6:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transports.
8:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
8:48 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1561 Main St., vehicle crash. One ambulance dispatched to scene.
11:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.
