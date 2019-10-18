Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Oct. 17, including:
2:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 Acre Brook Road, odor investigation.
3:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
3:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 440 West St., fire alarm.
4:34 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 650 Warwick Road, gas call.
5:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 141 Cobble Hill Road, service call.
6:18 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:41 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 57 Warwick Road, odor investigation.
8:14 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 67 South St., odor investigation.
8:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Appian Way, gas call.
9:16 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:32 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
9:53 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 7 Poplar Court, service call.
1:55 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to South Elmwood Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 47 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 53 Cricket Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:05 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 South Drive, odor investigation.
7:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
7:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Howard Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:05 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 1194 Nelson Road, service call.
8:59 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Westminster St., fire alarm.
9:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, odor investigation.
10:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, service call.