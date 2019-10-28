Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, including:
Friday
2:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Park Ave., fire alarm.
11:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
11:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 253 Monument Road, fire alarm.
1:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 186 North St., fire alarm.
1:13 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Depot St., fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 53 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Kapper Drive, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Concord St., carbon monoxide alarm.
6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, two-vehicle collision, one person with possible minor injuries taken to hospital for evaluation.
7:04 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, water rescue call, turned out to be a flotation device.
8:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
10:51 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
5:07 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 School St., fire alarm.
6:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 100 Richmond Road, service call.
6:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.
6:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Main St., fire alarm.
11:32 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Middle Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:49 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle crash with three medical transports, no further information available.
3:36 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
5:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
Sunday
1 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Kennedy Drive, appliance fire.
9 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:28 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid.
2:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:07 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.
9:34 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 26 South St., fire alarm.