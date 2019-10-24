Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Oct. 23, including:
1:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, odor of propane.
2:36 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Summit Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
9:29 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 122 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
1:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Appian Way, fire alarm.
2:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, water rescue.
2:40 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Kings Highway, couple lost in the woods; rescued in 20 minutes.
3:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
5:02 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 56 Sugar House Roadm fire alarm.
6:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Whitcomb Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Congress St., first-alarm electrical fire at Markem-Imaje Corp. contained to an electrical unit, no injuries.
8:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 101 Main St., fire alarm.
8:57 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 226 Athol-Richmond Road, mutual aid.
11:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, vehicle rollover with no medical transports.