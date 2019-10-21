Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20 including:
Friday
1:26 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 4 School St., fire alarm.
5:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 380 Marlboro St., service call.
7:52 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Laurel St., tree/wires/transformer.
9:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 80 Howard St., service call.
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.
11:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 147 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 Old Richmond Road, carbon monoxide.
1:28 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 75 Plumb Pak Drive, fire alarm.
5:21 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
7:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
11:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Blake St., service call.
Saturday
12:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
1:22 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1390 Route 123 North, service call.
1:31 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 73 Main St., fire alarm.
4:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m, Richmond Fire Department to 55 Fitzwilliam Road, fire alarm.
3:12 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Amos Fortune Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 24 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
7:37 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Fiddle Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 416 Sawyers Crossing Road, first-alarm electrical fire at residence caused minor damage, no injuries.
8:53 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 147 Farm Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash, one person taken to hospital.
11:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:47 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 71 Church St., small unattended burn pit.
Sunday
9:44 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, report of possible electrical hazard, good intent call.
10:35 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 101 Sugar Maple Lane, carbon monoxide call.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., service call.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 478 West St., fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 21 Stratton Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:57 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Hastings Ave., electrical hazard.
6 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 779 Acworth Road, mutual aid.