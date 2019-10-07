Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, including:
Friday
1:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:25 a.m., Putney Fire Department to 418 Houghton Brook Road, fire alarm.
8:50 a.m., Winhall (Vt.) Fire Department to 35 Todd Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 190 Elm St., motor vehicle crash, one medical transport.
12:51 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Walpole Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:23 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 51 Putney School Drive, fire alarm.
2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:39 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
8:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
11:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, fuel spill.
9:31 a.m., Putney, Vt., Fire Department to 66 Perseverance Lane, fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Emerald St., service call.
10:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lisa Drive, fuel spill.
11:59 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Chickadee Court, service call.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., service call.
4:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Ash Brook Road, odor investigation.
5:42 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, water rescue, disabled boat was towed back to shore before services arrived.
6:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further details available.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Myrtle Street, brush/smoke investigation.
7:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 285 Eaton Road, fire alarm.
9:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 269 Pako Avenue, service call.
10:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Winchester St., service call.
11:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, outside/dumpster call.
11:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, outside/dumpster call.
Sunday
2:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Alarm to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:16 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Middletown Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:05 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:20 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 2nd N.H. Turnpike, mutual aid call.
12:20 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 44 Main St., structure fire, furnace in basement overheated, no damage reported.
1:56 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, fuel spill.
5:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
6:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.
7:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 120 Summer St., odor investigation.
7:27 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 75 Yellow Wings Road, odor investigation.
9:12 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 20 Tavern Hill, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.