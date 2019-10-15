Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Oct. 14, including:

2:11 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.

10:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.

11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 390 Main St., service call.

1:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Union St., fire alarm.

9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Court St., service call.

9:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, single-vehicle crash, one transported with minor injuries.