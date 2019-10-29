Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Oct. 28, including:
8:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
2:35 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
4:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Graves Road, service call.
5:22 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 95 Winch Hill Road, odor investigation.
7:14 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 460 Atherton Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Park Avenue, fire alarm.
10:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 404 Union St., fire alarm.
11:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 80 Main St., fire alarm.
11:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.