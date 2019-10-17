Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Oct. 16, including:
12:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Congress St., fire alarm.
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, two-vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 752 Route 202, fire alarm.
3:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 247 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
9:06 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Mack Road, brush/smoke investigation.