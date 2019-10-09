Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9, including:
Tuesday
7:29 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., vehicle crash with no medical transports.
9:26 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
10:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:02 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Pine St., fire alarm.
11:27 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 285 West Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:52 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information available.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, minor vehicle crash with one medical transport as a precaution.
1:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
4:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Park Ave., service call.
6:38 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 56 Sugar House Road, fire alarm.
8:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
8:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Taylor St., odor investigation.
8:43 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 835 Route 63, carbon monoxide call for a faulty detector.
9:11 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Thatcher Hill Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
Wednesday
2:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Lee St., service call.
8:19 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 664 Fullam Hill Road, fire alarm.
10:48 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, three people taken to the hospital. No further information immediately available.
9:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Howard St., fire alarm.