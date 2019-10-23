Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 22, including:

Monday

4:03, 4:22 and 4:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.

10:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.

12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.

2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.

2:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., service call.

4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.

4:38 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, motor vehicle crash involving car and motorcycle, one person taken to the hospital. No further information available.

5:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 818 Court St., fire alarm.

Tuesday

4:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Pine St., service call.

5:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Keene Road, fuel spill.

7:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Brush Brook Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main St., motor vehicle crash, no transport.

10:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 212 Ingalls Road, fire alarm.

2:52 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Forrest St., brush/smoke investigation.

3:09 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 4 McKinley Circle, structure fire, smoke from burners.

3:29 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 451 Fitzwilliam Road, motor vehicle accident, no transport.

5:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 469 Warwick Road, structure fire, wood stove issue.

11:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

11:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Pine St., fire alarm.

