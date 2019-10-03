Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Oct. 2, including:
7:39 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 53 Elmwood Road, fire alarm.
8 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Beaver St., fire alarm.
11:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.
1:55 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, motorcycle crash, driver taken to Springfield Hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury (driver was wearing a helmet).
2:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, fire alarm.
3:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
3:22 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 101 Brewery Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:34 and 7:24 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 103 Wentworth Road, fire alarm.
8:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 269 Pako Ave., service call.