Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Oct. 15, including:
6:18 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 114 Spaulding Hill Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
7:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:25 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Prospect Heights, service call.
10:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
10:31.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Marlboro St., gas investigation.
11:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:44 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 266 Clinton Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to the intersection of Routes 9, 10 and 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:14 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Pierce Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation, illegal burn.
5:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Conifer Road, call for fire, turned out to be light reflecting off of a pond.
6:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Manchester St., carbon monoxide call.
6:42 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 221 Aten Road, fire alarm.
10:14 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Pleasant Street, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
10:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancys Way, fire alarm.