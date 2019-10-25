Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Oct. 24, including:
10:24 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
11:34 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, outside/dumpster call.
2:45 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 608 Hancock Road, service call.
4:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Conant Way, odor investigation.
4:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ashuelot Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport.
5:08 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 105 Forest Lake Road, service call.
8:33 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Route 5, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Lorraine St., service call.