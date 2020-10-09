Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 8, including the following:

2:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 29 Westminster Terrace, carbon monoxide call. 

8:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 419 Upper Pudding Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call. 

10:58 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 25 Fitzwilliam Road, fire alarm. 

12:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 11 Colonial Drive, brush/smoke investigation. 

1:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm. 

2:54 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Myrtle St., cooking fire. 

3:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm. 

7:30 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Vessel Rock Road, tree/wires/transformer call. 

