Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 8, including the following:
2:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 29 Westminster Terrace, carbon monoxide call.
8:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 419 Upper Pudding Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:58 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 25 Fitzwilliam Road, fire alarm.
12:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 11 Colonial Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
1:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
2:54 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Myrtle St., cooking fire.
3:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
7:30 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Vessel Rock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.