Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Oct. 7, including the following:
8:11 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.
9 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Scott St., reported odor of gas in a house.
9:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., fire alarm.
9:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 Ames Court, service call.
10:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
10:43 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
11:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 South Winchester St., fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 61 Payson Hill Road, reported minor issue with a propane tank.
2:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Franklin St., fire alarm.
7:41 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports, but the road was shut down overnight while crews cleared a tractor trailer that crashed on its side.
8:07 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 649 Hemlock Road, assist N.H. State Police in searching for a woman lost in the woods, no further information available.
8:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 146 School St., fire alarm.
8:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 33 Contoocook Ave., carbon monoxide call.