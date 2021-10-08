Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Oct. 7, including the following:

8:11 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

8:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.

9 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Scott St., reported odor of gas in a house.

9:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., fire alarm.

9:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 Ames Court, service call.

10:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.

10:43 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.

11:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 South Winchester St., fire alarm.

1:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 61 Payson Hill Road, reported minor issue with a propane tank.

2:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

3:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Franklin St., fire alarm.

7:41 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports, but the road was shut down overnight while crews cleared a tractor trailer that crashed on its side.

8:07 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 649 Hemlock Road, assist N.H. State Police in searching for a woman lost in the woods, no further information available.

8:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 146 School St., fire alarm.

8:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 33 Contoocook Ave., carbon monoxide call.

 