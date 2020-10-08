In addition to numerous tree/wires/transformer calls due to Wednesday’s gusty thunderstorm, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 7, including the following:
1:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
2:10 a.m. and 3:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 87 Davis St., fire alarm.
3:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
9:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Franklin St., service call.
10:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, minor injuries reported.
2:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 247 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
4:30 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 196 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
4:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
5:18 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, reported vehicle crash, tree had fallen on vehicle, no injuries.
8:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
9:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Willow St., odor investigation.
9:53 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.