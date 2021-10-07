Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Oct. 6, including the following:
4:43 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 26 Dexter Thomas Road, fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash, two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
9:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
6:32 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 2 Milwaukee Court, service call.
9:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 123, tire fire.