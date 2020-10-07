Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Oct. 6, including the following:
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Maple Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
4:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Pudding Hill Road, vehicle fire, fully engulfed, no injuries reported.
6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Dunn Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 710 Hurricane Road, odor investigation.