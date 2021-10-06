Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Oct. 5, including the following:
8:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, no injuries.
9:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Fox Circle, LP gas. Carbon monoxide detected as a result of a furnace issue; no illness reported; building ventilated.
12:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1347 Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer.
1:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 42 Harkness Road, carbon monoxide. Building was ventilated, and no one transported to the hospital.
1:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 707 Forristall Road, fire alarm.
2:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 65 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
4:44 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 0 Verney Drive, wilderness/tech rescue. Person lost on Crotched Mountain was quickly found after first responders were dispatched.
5:28 p.m., Rockingham Fire Department to Missing Link Road, two-vehicle crash. Two people were transported to Springfield Hospital in Vermont. Helicopter was initially requested but then called off.
6:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 Ames Court, fire alarm.
8:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Winchester St., fire alarm.
10:49 p.m. and 11:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 579 Court St., fire alarm.