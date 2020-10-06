Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 5, including:
12:46 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to N.H. Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:08 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 33 East Road, fire alarm.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 142 Pako Ave., appliance issue, no active fire.
7:48 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 444 N.H. Route 12A, fire alarm.
10:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., brush/smoke investigation.