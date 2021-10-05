Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 4, including the following:
2:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, service call.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 499 Washington St., odor investigation.
3:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 201 Route 119 West, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 25 Canal St., fire alarm.
9:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Beaver Dam Road, reported fire, unfounded.
10:01 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 266 Tully Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:06 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 9 Elmwood Road, odor investigation.