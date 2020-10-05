Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4, including the following:
Friday
5:43 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Barney Road, fire alarm.
8:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
8:42 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 28 Fitzwilliam Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:42 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 26 North Main St., tree/wires/transformer call.
11:15 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 45 South Road, service call.
12:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 461 Old Street Road, vehicle drove onto curb, driver transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
4:17 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 0 Angier Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 West Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 Monadnock Highway, two-car collision, two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
6:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., service call.
8:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 32 Old Bennington Road, fire alarm.
9:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Community Way, gas investigation.
Saturday
12:22 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 41 Butler Ave., fire alarm.
12:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
1:25 a.m., Keene fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.
10:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 837 Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:32 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., two-vehicle collision in front of Walmart, no medical transport.
1:27 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 94 Athol Road, mutual aid call.
5:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 0 Redgate Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Roxbury St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 10 Wallace St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:30 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 71 Crescent Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 129 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
11:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 119, tire fire in the road.
Sunday
2:31 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
3:54 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 13 School St., fire alarm.
7:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 180 Concord St., furnace problem.
7:56 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 203 Sandy Hollow Road, fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Imperial Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:40 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 830 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
3:47 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 0 River Road, mutual aid call.
4:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 33 Old Brattleboro Road, ATV crash on private property, one medical transport, no further information available.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, odor investigation.
5:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Coot Bay Drive, fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 105 River St., brush/smoke investigation.