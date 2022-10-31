Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, including:
Friday
7:31 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 7 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
9:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Westminster St., fire alarm.
10:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:43 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:51 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Mason Road, outside/dumpster fire. Object in the road burning.
4:56 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
7:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
10:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
11 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center and one transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Reservoir Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:47 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Reservoir Street, service call.
3:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Hapgood Place, brush/smoke investigation.
4:44 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Westport Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, brush/smoke investigation.
5:41 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Old Settlers Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
6:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
6:20 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 822 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
10:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Wheelock St., electrical hazard.
Sunday
12:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
1:41 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. No further information available.
2:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to University Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
4:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.
9:40 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Cross Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
3:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 787 Route 10, service call.
6:37 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Bixler Way, fire alarm.
7:40 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 66 Main St., fire alarm.
8:57 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 170 Whitney Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
