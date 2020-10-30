Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 29, including the following:
7:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 461 Union St., small fire contained to a chimney.
9:46 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 152 Forestview Drive, carbon monoxide call.
9:49 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department 321 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
11:12 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 88 Forest Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
11:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 17 High St., odor investigation.
1:19 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, fire alarm.
3:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Crotched Mountain Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 780 Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 225 Darling Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Gurnsey St., fire alarm.
7:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Phil Lane, appliance call, issue with a furnace.
7:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, assist a driver whose vehicle got stuck in the woods, no reported injuries.
9:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 Pearl St., fire alarm.
10:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 290 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.